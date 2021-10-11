checkAd

Celsion GmbH Announces the Publication of an Article Reviewing the History of ThermoDox Drug Development in Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews

Investigator-Sponsored Research with ThermoDox Continues in Multiple Indications

New Support for ThermoDox’s Potential from the National Institutes of Health under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces the journal Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews has published an article reviewing the history of ThermoDox, from animal studies through to the Phase III OPTIMA Study in advanced liver cancer. Titled “Drug development of lyso-thermosensitive liposomal doxorubicin: Combining hyperthermia and thermosensitive drug delivery,” the article was authored by Nicholas Borys, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celsion, and Mark W. Dewhirst, D.V.M., Ph.D., the Gustavo S. Montana Professor of Radiation Oncology and Vice Director for Basic Science of the Duke Cancer Institute at Duke University School of Medicine, and is available [here/link].

ThermoDox features a novel mechanism of action that delivers high concentrations of doxorubicin to a region targeted with the application of localized heat at 40°C, just above body temperature. ThermoDox is positioned for use with multiple heating technologies and has the potential to treat a broad range of cancers including metastatic liver, recurrent chest wall breast cancer and non-muscle invading bladder cancers. The article’s authors noted that ThermoDox is the first heat-activated formulation of a liposomal drug carrier to be utilized in human clinical trials.

According to Dr. Borys, “As our recent paper in Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews points out there was much learned regarding the application of ThermoDox with heat technology. The publication of this article helps to educate clinical researchers about the compelling results in early-stage studies we have achieved in multiple oncology targets (notably bladder and brain) during our years of work with ThermoDox, which may catalyze further investigation. While Celsion made a business decision to focus the company on other promising programs targeting important indications such as ovarian cancer and infectious diseases, I am pleased that Celsion GmbH will provide support for ThermoDox’s continued clinical evaluation and development. The work that is being initiated with the NIH is exciting and should open new paths of opportunity for ThermoDox.”

