checkAd

AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Leading US Ophthalmic Surgeon and Researcher Dr. Henry D. Perry to its Medical Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Dr. Perry is Third World-Class Ophthalmologist to Join the Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Henry D. Perry, MD to its recently established Medical Advisory Board. He is the third member of the of the Medical Advisory Board that also includes Chairman Joseph Tauber and Laura Periman.

A recipient of the Life Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Perry is recognized as one of the US’ leading cornea and refractive surgeons. He serves as Senior Founding Partner, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island as well as Chief, Cornea Service, Nassau University Medical Center, New York. He has won numerous Best Doctor awards and was recently recognized as one of the top 150 Ophthalmologists in America by "Newsweek" magazine in 2021.

“I’m thrilled,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Perry brings decades of valuable clinical and research experience that rounds out the exceptional depth of expertise of our Board’s first two members.”

“We’ve invited the nation’s top clinical surgical and research experts in ophthalmic pathology focused on Dry Eye (DED) and Ocular Surface Disease, and they continue to accept,” Huemoeller added. “I strongly believe this reflects the valuable DED diagnostic intellectual property and assets we are acquiring as well as the potential medical and economic value of our DED division to diagnose the millions of previously undiagnosed patients suffering from DED.”

Henry D. Perry, MD Summary Bio
Dr. Perry is the Senior Founding Partner of Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island, and Chief, Cornea Service at Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, New York.

He earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed his residency at the Nassau County Medical Center and the University of Pennsylvania Scheie Eye Institute. Dr. Perry went on to earn fellowships in Ophthalmic Pathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington D.C., and in cornea and external disease at the cornea service of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard University. He then served two years in the United States Army as Major, Medical Corps at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio and Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Leading US Ophthalmic Surgeon and Researcher Dr. Henry D. Perry to its Medical Advisory Board Dr. Perry is Third World-Class Ophthalmologist to Join the Advisory BoardSAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...