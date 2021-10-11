AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Leading US Ophthalmic Surgeon and Researcher Dr. Henry D. Perry to its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Perry is Third World-Class Ophthalmologist to Join the Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Henry D. Perry, MD to its recently established Medical Advisory Board. He is the third member of the of the Medical Advisory Board that also includes Chairman Joseph Tauber and Laura Periman.



A recipient of the Life Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Perry is recognized as one of the US’ leading cornea and refractive surgeons. He serves as Senior Founding Partner, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island as well as Chief, Cornea Service, Nassau University Medical Center, New York. He has won numerous Best Doctor awards and was recently recognized as one of the top 150 Ophthalmologists in America by "Newsweek" magazine in 2021.

“I’m thrilled,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Perry brings decades of valuable clinical and research experience that rounds out the exceptional depth of expertise of our Board’s first two members.”

“We’ve invited the nation’s top clinical surgical and research experts in ophthalmic pathology focused on Dry Eye (DED) and Ocular Surface Disease, and they continue to accept,” Huemoeller added. “I strongly believe this reflects the valuable DED diagnostic intellectual property and assets we are acquiring as well as the potential medical and economic value of our DED division to diagnose the millions of previously undiagnosed patients suffering from DED.”

Henry D. Perry, MD Summary Bio

Dr. Perry is the Senior Founding Partner of Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island, and Chief, Cornea Service at Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, New York.

He earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed his residency at the Nassau County Medical Center and the University of Pennsylvania Scheie Eye Institute. Dr. Perry went on to earn fellowships in Ophthalmic Pathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington D.C., and in cornea and external disease at the cornea service of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard University. He then served two years in the United States Army as Major, Medical Corps at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio and Fort Dix, New Jersey.