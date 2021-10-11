Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) CEO John Zillmer announced today the appointment of Kim Scott as President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services (AUS), effective immediately. In her new role, Scott will become a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Zillmer, and will oversee the company’s nearly 20,000 employees who serve approximately 400,000 customers providing uniform, laundry, and allied services. Brad Drummond, who announced his retirement from the company at the end of the year, will serve as an Executive Advisor during his transition.

Aramark Names Kim Scott President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kim is a growth-oriented executive with extensive commercial experience closely related to our business model,” said Zillmer. “Her pragmatic leadership and strategic thinking will help accelerate our profitable growth while enhancing our employee and customer experience. As we focus on growth and better alignment within the industries we serve, we are confident that under Kim’s leadership the business will reach new heights of performance success.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead this team of dedicated associates. Together we will drive profitable growth in the business, creating opportunities for our people and delivering exceptional service for our customers,” said Scott. “Building on our strong track record of success, our innovative thinking and our deep consumer insights, Aramark Uniform Services will be well positioned for future success.”

Scott brings over 26 years of experience to her new role. A graduate of Auburn University, she has an extensive commercial background leading large, dispersed workforces in route-based distribution businesses. She brings deep experience in strategic and plant operations, logistics, engineering, procurement and M&A. Prior to her most recent role as Chief Operating Officer, Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., Scott held key leadership roles including President, Rubicon Global Holdings. During her 11-year career at Brambles Limited, she rose through the ranks from Manager, Strategic Operations, CHEP USA to President, CHEP North America. Her early career was spent with the United States Steel Corporation and the General Electric Company, where she held positions in environmental engineering, procurement, and health and safety.