ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss ZoomInfo’s Growth at 2021 Silicon Slopes Summit on Oct. 14

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI):

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: 2021 Silicon Slopes Summit

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 14, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Mountain Time

WHERE: Salt Palace Convention Center (Main Stage), Salt Lake City, Utah / Online

WHY: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, will participate in the 2021 Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah. Schuck and moderator Jeff Thomas, Senior Vice President, Head of Western U.S. Listings & Capital Markets of NASDAQ, will host a fireside chat titled “From Law School Dorm to IPO: How ZoomInfo Became A Technology Darling.”

During this 45-minute conversation, Schuck will share the story of how the company he started in law school has become one of the most profitable and high-growth software companies in the world, recording one of the largest software IPOs of the past decade. In addition to covering how ZoomInfo’s five acquisitions as a public company fit into its M&A strategy, Schuck will provide his insights on the future of sales, and discuss other opportunities and challenges facing the company.

Schuck is part of a high-profile roster of speakers at the 2021 Silicon Slopes Summit, which also includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Los Angeles Clippers Chairman and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and Ancestry CEO Deb Liu.

For more information, including registration, please visit the Silicon Slopes Summit website. To join the conversation on Twitter, follow @siliconslopes or the hashtag #SlopesSummit21.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes is the voice, hub, and heart of Utah’s startup and tech community. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering Utah’s startup and tech community to learn, connect, and serve in an effort to make entrepreneurship and opportunity in Silicon Slopes open and accessible to all.

