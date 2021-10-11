Jackson Enters the Registered Index-Linked Annuity Market

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), today announced the launch of Jackson Market Link ProSM (JMLP) and Jackson Market Link Pro AdvisorySM (JMLPA), two new registered index-linked annuities (RILAs). JMLP (commission-based) and JMLPA (fee-based) offer consumers the opportunity to grow assets before and during retirement while offering different degrees of protection against unexpected market events.

“Registered index-linked annuities are one of the fastest growing segments of the annuities market and continue to gain momentum,” said Aimee DeCamillo, Jackson Chief Commercial Officer and President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). “Jackson is thrilled to launch our suite of RILA products, providing choice and flexibility to investors who are seeking to mitigate risk as they plan for their financial futures. By leveraging one of the largest distribution teams in the country, we are excited to educate and work with our financial professional partners to empower clients to invest on their own terms. These new products complement Jackson’s existing annuities lineup, enabling consumers to grow and protect their retirement assets tax-deferred1.”