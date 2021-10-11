checkAd

Jackson Enters the Registered Index-Linked Annuity Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:09  |  13   |   |   

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), today announced the launch of Jackson Market Link ProSM (JMLP) and Jackson Market Link Pro AdvisorySM (JMLPA), two new registered index-linked annuities (RILAs). JMLP (commission-based) and JMLPA (fee-based) offer consumers the opportunity to grow assets before and during retirement while offering different degrees of protection against unexpected market events.

“Registered index-linked annuities are one of the fastest growing segments of the annuities market and continue to gain momentum,” said Aimee DeCamillo, Jackson Chief Commercial Officer and President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). “Jackson is thrilled to launch our suite of RILA products, providing choice and flexibility to investors who are seeking to mitigate risk as they plan for their financial futures. By leveraging one of the largest distribution teams in the country, we are excited to educate and work with our financial professional partners to empower clients to invest on their own terms. These new products complement Jackson’s existing annuities lineup, enabling consumers to grow and protect their retirement assets tax-deferred1.”

The Jackson Market Link Pro product suite includes the following features:

  • Multiple Index Options: Five index options that can be allocated in any combination are available, including the S&P 500, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, MSCI KLD 400 Social (an Environmental, Social and Governance, or “ESG,” option) and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. Jackson will not restrict which index options can be selected with each crediting method or protection option (described below), allowing consumers to invest in what matters most to them2.
  • Allocation Flexibility: Two crediting methods offer ways to calculate and lock in potential index-linked returns in an effort to match clients’ market expectations. Contract holders may select one, or a combination, of the following methods:
    • A Cap Crediting Method provides the opportunity to receive a positive index adjustment up to a stated cap rate if the index return is positive at the end of the Index Account Option Term.
    • A Performance Trigger Crediting Method provides the opportunity to receive a positive index adjustment equal to a stated Performance Trigger Rate if the index return is flat or positive at the end of the Index Account Option Term. These crediting methods provide the flexibility to change selections and allocations without penalty at the end of each Index Account Option Term (1-year or 6-year terms3 are available).
  • Protection Options: Clients may select from Buffer or Floor protection options to help guard their retirement assets against unforeseen market changes. The level of protection available depends on the crediting method selected.
    • A Buffer protects investments from market loss up to a stated percentage (10% or 20%), helping to weather small bouts of volatility. A loss is incurred if the index declines more than the Buffer percentage during the selected term — Jackson protects against loss within the buffer.
    • A Floor provides a specific maximum loss limit (10% or 20%) to protect assets from catastrophic market events4. Clients could incur a loss up to the stated Floor percentage, although they are protected from further loss beyond the floor.
  • Legacy and Cost Control: Through the built-in death benefit5 — available at no additional charge — investors can help protect their retirement assets against market downturns while providing a lasting legacy for beneficiaries. Additionally, with no annual contract fees6, more money remains in clients’ accounts.

“When preparing for retirement, we understand everyone’s needs are different,” said Alison Reed, Executive Vice President, Product Solutions Group, JNLD. “Jackson is committed to working with financial professionals to provide resources and useful tools to help illustrate the ways annuities can benefit client portfolios. Jackson’s Market Link Pro Suite Tool, powered by Halo Investing, allows clients to input personal details that generate hypothetical scenarios of our RILA products in action. This data-driven tool offers customizable options to reflect clients’ unique financial goals, helping to bring clarity and confidence to the retirement planning picture.”

Seite 1 von 4
Jackson Financial Incorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jackson Enters the Registered Index-Linked Annuity Market Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), today announced the launch of Jackson Market Link ProSM (JMLP) and Jackson Market Link Pro AdvisorySM (JMLPA), two new registered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Jackson to Report 3Q 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten