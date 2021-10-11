checkAd

ClearOne Joins TSI APAC-MEA Hub as a Signature Sponsor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021   

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global supplier of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced it has become a Signature Sponsor of TSI APAC-MEA Hub powered by USAV, a division of PSA Security Network (www.tsiapac-hub.net), that is comprised of a group of independent dealers, contractors, and integrators working in electronic security, building automation, and custom electronics.

“TSI APAC-MEA Hub is excited to have ClearOne join the technology partners network group as a Signature Sponsor to support the connection of systems integrators and technology partners across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa,” said TSI Director Andy Tan, CTS.

According to Tan, the TSI APAC-MEA Hub reaches and engages with systems integrators in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa even establishing their own complete partnering program. The Hub co-markets with manufacturers offering rebate programs for security, controls, custom electronics, and audio/video low-voltage for its member integrators and dealers based in APAC and MEA.

"ClearOne is proud to join the TSI APAC-MEA Hub as a Signature Sponsor," said ClearOne Associate Vice President of EMEAIO Sales & Global Alliances Grifiths Zachariah, CTS. "Hub partners, as well as their end-user customers, deserve a complete range of the most innovative solutions across all product categories. Solutions that deliver cost-effective feature-rich high-performance value that is scalable and backed by regional-based 24/7 customer support. ClearOne offers all of this with an integrated portfolio of natively optimized professional audio, video, collaboration, and streaming solutions that have long been recognized and trusted by Fortune 1000 decisionmakers for decades. We look forward to making our solutions available to the Hub's network of independent dealers, contractors, and integrators."

For more information about ClearOne or other offerings from TSI’s trusted partners, visit https://www.tsiapac-hub.net/about-connections

About TSI Powered by PSA and USAV

TSI is the Hub for manufacturer members to expand their brands to low-voltage integrators in Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The collaboration will bring the many benefits of PSA and USAV networks to TSI’s vendor and integrator partners. Benefits include networking, education, marketing, buying group and more. The Hub is the access to reach and engage systems integrators, contractors, and dealers in Asia Pacific & MEA even establishing their own complete partnering, referral, and business lead program. More about TSI APAC-MEA Hub, visit www.tsiapac-hub.net.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

