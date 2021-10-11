NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD

Clinicians at Birmingham Orthopedic and Sports Specialists recently conducted a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon for lateral epicondylitis, more commonly known as tennis elbow, a swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. It is characterized by a pain or ache on the outside of the arm where the forearm meets the elbow. All patients in the study had symptoms of pain and point tenderness at the beginning of the study and had been following customary treatment guidance, which failed to provide pain relief. Conversely, at the conclusion of the study, 91% of the patients in the PainShield treatment group had complete or partial resolution of symptoms. Patients used PainShield in conjunction with over-the-counter medication, as needed, but without the benefit of opioid-based prescription medication.

Elmsford, NY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVibronix, Inc ., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield and PainShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced positive results from a randomized, double-blind study conducted at Birmingham Orthopedic and Sports Specialists in Birmingham, Alabama.

Brian Murphy, CEO of Nanovibronix, stated, “Results of the Birmingham study further reinforce that PainShield is safe, easy-to-use and highly effective in treating soft tissue pain. Patients in the study who wore our device reported marked reduction in pain and when combined with over-the-counter, anti-inflammatory medications, those same patients reported a complete resolution of symptoms within 10 days.”

Dr. David Lemak, MD, Lead Investigator of the Birmingham Study, added, “Patient outcomes were markedly improved with the use of PainShield and importantly, no patients returned with signs or symptoms of an exacerbation. Most encouraging are the results we were able to achieve for our patients without the use of prescription opioid medications, which can often lead to prolonged use and addiction.”

Full details of the study and its findings are available at nanovibronix.com.

PainShield is an ultrasound device that delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area, while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. Its range of applications includes acute and chronic pain resolution through its many mechanisms of action. The product has broad applications for sports injuries. PainShield can be used by patients at home or work or in a clinical setting and can be used even while the patient is sleeping. Patient benefits include ease of application and use, faster recovery time, high compliance, and increased safety and efficacy over existing devices that rely on higher-frequency ultrasound.