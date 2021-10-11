Rise in adoption of smartphones in agriculture, surge in growth rate of population, and increase in adoption of emerging technologies drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Precision Agriculture Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, and Others), Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, and Variable-rate Technology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global precision agriculture industry generated $6.45 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $23.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.