Precision Agriculture Market to Reach $23.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.4% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in adoption of smartphones in agriculture, surge in growth rate of population, and increase in adoption of emerging technologies drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Precision Agriculture Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, and Others), Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, and Variable-rate Technology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global precision agriculture industry generated $6.45 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $23.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in adoption of smartphones in agriculture, surge in growth rate of population, and increase in adoption of emerging technologies drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market. However, lack of awareness about precision agriculture products and huge investment required for precision agriculture equipment restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in government initiative in the precision agriculture technology and rise in investments in technologies such as driverless tractors, guidance systems, and GPS sensing systems advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 scenario
- Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has witnessed a slight decline in hardware revenue in 2020. This is attributed to implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and the shutdown of the cities to prevent the transmission of virus.
- Nevertheless, the global situation is expected to come on normal track from mid-2021.
