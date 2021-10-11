PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To Follow

checkAd

Sandusky, OH, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company expects to realize its first CBD nutraceutical product sales beginning imminently in Q4, 2021.

The company confirms shipping its first CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

PAOG plans to announce specifics about its first CBD nutraceutical product in an upcoming formal product launch announcement once the distributor is set up to begin sales and distribution.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first CBD nutraceutical product launch as the company has follow-on products lined up to follow the first product, adding to overall sales potential.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

Learn more about USMJ’s ecommerce site at www.usmj.com.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
(888) 979-2675
info@pao.group





