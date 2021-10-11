Media and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule

MGI's strong operational performance has led to significantly lower cost of capital, which is reflected for example in the recent increase of its Nordic bond (ISIN: SE0015194527) by EUR 80 million to a total of EUR 350 million at an issue price of 103%. The resulting yield to maturity of 4.76% as of the issue date is significantly lower than the 7% nominal interest rate of the German unsecured bond, which is why the company decided to redeem the German bond prematurely. The redemption was made at a price of 103% of the nominal amount plus accrued interest.

"MGI has made significant progress since the issuance of the German bond two years ago. Based on the consequent execution of our strategy, to build critical mass through inorganic, M&A based growth, in combination with organic growth, based on a portfolio approach, we were able to grow at a revenue CAGR of over 70% in the last three years. From our start in 2012 until 2017, we grew purely inorganically, while we started shifting our focus towards organic growth after that period. Based on targeted investments in organic growth we started our organic growth path in 2018 with 5% organic growth and were able to steadily increase this towards the 37% organic growth in the first half of 2021.This was also possible thanks to the funds and trust of our bond investors and our shareholders. For this, I would like to express my sincere thanks and we look forward to further profitably growing MGI.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest SE.