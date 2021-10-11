checkAd

mePrism Joins Palantir’s Foundry for Builders Initiative, Powering its Mission to Release Digital Identity Ownership to Consumers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:24  |  23   |   |   

mePrism, a start-up focused on enabling consumers to take control over their data and how it is transacted in the digital marketplace, today announced it will be joining Palantir Technologies’ Foundry for Builders initiative. Using Palantir Foundry, mePrism will further enhance its existing capabilities to match consumer appetite for the commercial use of their data with commercial outcomes that respect critical privacy and data protection requirements and expectations.

“Leveraging Palantir Foundry will empower us to offer consumer-facing businesses not only clean title data, but also the systems necessary to expertly navigate the world of data engineering, data science, compliance, and all of the regulation inherent in working with personal information,” said Tom Daly, CEO and Founder of mePrism.

“Businesses that lack the internal expertise needed to develop and execute data-driven strategies are unable to compete and innovate in this space. Worse, they risk stumbling into data practices that are fundamentally at odds with regulatory requirements and consumer privacy expectations, resulting in a disappointed and disenfranchised consumer.”

Palantir’s platform will accelerate the speed at which mePrism can empower consumers to gather their own data from the myriad firms tracking it so they can take control of their digital identity. In addition, businesses that purchase data directly from consumers via the mePrism platform may leverage the analytics and processing horsepower offered by Foundry to make the right decisions for their organizations, creating a more transparent marketplace that benefits all participants.

mePrism is among the first companies to join Palantir's Foundry for Builders, an initiative dedicated to supporting early-stage companies by providing them with the Palantir Foundry platform, helping fuel their growth.

To learn more about mePrism, please visit meprism.com.

About mePrism

We are a team dedicated to consumer empowerment, specifically focused on the data economy. We believe it is your property, and that you should be given the tools to take full advantage of data you create everyday from using search engines, online shopping, social media, maps, and more. Our team comes from various backgrounds across academia, financial markets, technology, blockchain, and are all woven together by ethically-driven values of security, privacy, and the betterment of humans in the new economy: the age of data.

For more information, visit www.mePrism.com




