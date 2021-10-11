checkAd

PPG Appoints Vincent Robin as Vice President, Global Automotive Coatings

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Vincent Robin to vice president, global automotive coatings, effective November 1. Robin, who currently serves as president, Asia Pacific region and vice president, automotive coatings, Asia, will continue to report to Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, and will join the company’s operating committee.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) appointed Vincent Robin as vice president, global automotive coatings, effective November 1. Robin will continue to report to Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, and will join the company's operating committee.

“Vincent’s deep knowledge of the global automotive industry, experience in high-growth markets and proven leadership capabilities will be invaluable for PPG’s automotive coatings business. PPG remains committed to developing innovative sustainable solutions that advance the future of mobility and enable our automotive customers to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicles,” said Liebert. “With his years of experience in the automotive industry, Vincent understands first-hand the importance of partnering with customers to meet their evolving needs.”

Robin will be responsible for leading the global automotive coatings business through the development of a growth-focused commercial strategy. He will also lead the global rollout and execution strategy for PPG’s automotive mobility initiatives, which focus on the development of a pipeline aimed at electric, autonomous, connected and shared vehicles.

Robin began his career with PPG in 1987 and moved through positions of increasing responsibility within the automotive business. He relocated to Shanghai in 2010 as vice president, automotive coatings, Asia Pacific, and was instrumental in growing and strengthening the business in the region. In 2019, Robin expanded his responsibilities to include oversight of all functions in the Asia Pacific region as president, Asia Pacific.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

