SFIO Launches Presence Into the US with Nationwide Roadshows Led by Newly Appointed Advisory Board Members

HAMILTON, New Zealand, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (SFIO) has started to embark on its six-month roadshow program across the US through SFIO’s ‘The Global Academy'.

Six months of roadshows across the land of opportunity will help the New Zealand-based company to establish a global footprint with a solid foundation rooted in the US

SFIO’s ‘The Global Academy’ (Training Hub for Entrepreneurship) is a strategic learning provider of masterclasses and workshops for business partners, shareholders and potential investors. It is led by newly appointed Advisory Board member, Jonathan Petalver, who has over 25 years of designing and conducting learning and development programs under his belt.

Petalver will also be conducting conferences with existing investors during the roadshows. He is to be joined by Roger Oriel, another newly appointed Advisory Board member of SFIO, and the CEO of Asian Journal Publication, Inc. headquartered in Los Angeles.

Besides having a new office in New York to accommodate US investors and business partners, Petalver and Oriel will travel to Los Angeles to meet potential business partners for SFIO's property development projects in the US.

Petalver is also set to meet potential business partners who will operate the pilot stores of Epiphany Café. He will then head to Silicon Valley, where SFIO plans to establish its technology and software development division. While there, he will be meeting a partner in San Francisco, who has been shortlisted to operate the commissary of Ardent Bakers in the US.

The roadshow program is set to go on until April 2022 with the CEO and Chairman of SFIO, Jeths Lacson, and his team in New Zealand to join in the first quarter of next year.

This is all part of SFIO’s $100M business roadmap to be achieved by 2022. To help reach this target, SFIO confirms the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Michael Venezuela, who is also the CEO of Australia-based MLV Group.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Epiphany Café

Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966

Email: info@sfio.co.nz

About Smokefree Innotec, Inc.

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC: SFIO ), is an Asset Management Company, and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development – all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand, Australia and Philippines.

SFIO is the new owner and operator of Epiphany Café Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical, AG Architects and Accord Investment Group (AIG) following the successful acquisition of Agrokings, Inc.

About The Global Academy

SFIO’s ‘The Global Academy’ (Training Hub for Entrepreneurship) is a strategic learning provider of masterclasses and workshops – available both online and offline. It aims to educate, equip and empower its business partners, shareholders and potential investors to have entrepreneurial and business leadership mindsets, mastery, management and mentorship programs. The core of ‘The Global Academy’ is to customize strategic learning programs to develop the most important resource of an organization – the people.

‘The Global Academy’ offers certification programs and modular courses. Currently, there are masterclasses in entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial management and digital entrepreneurship, suitable for companies and individuals who want to thrive in this new digital economy and become leaders in the industry, workplace or specific organizations.