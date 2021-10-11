checkAd

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. - Signed a term sheet for the refinancing of the VLGC Iris Glory (2008)

Bermuda, 11 October 2021 – Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a term sheet for the refinancing of the VLGC Iris Glory (2008) by way of a sale leaseback transaction with a Japanese lessor. The $41.65 million refinancing bears an implied 22-year age adjusted repayment profile with a tenor of 9 years and will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $16.6 million. The transaction is subject to board and credit approval, normal documentation and closing procedures, and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





