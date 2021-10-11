Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on Pacific Ridge Condominiums in Tacoma, Washington

Gig Harbor, Washington , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has closed a construction loan with Sound Capital Loans, LLC in the amount of $20,129,000 to build an 80 unit condominium complex in Tacoma, Washington.

Located less than ten minutes to downtown Tacoma’s urban core job market, the 80 condominiums will cater to first-time homebuyers searching for affordable options in the robust Tacoma area housing market. Harbor anticipates the one- and two-bedroom units will be priced between $350,00 and $400,000 and fill a significant need in the local marketplace. Tacoma has been one of the strongest housing markets in the nation. As of July 2021, Tacoma had an 18.8% year-over-year average sales price increase, raising the median sales price per home from $410,000 to $505,000 ( https://patch.com/washington/seattle/seattle-tacoma-home-prices-see-sh ... ).