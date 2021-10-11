Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on Pacific Ridge Condominiums in Tacoma, Washington
Gig Harbor, Washington , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has closed a construction loan with Sound Capital Loans, LLC in the amount of $20,129,000 to build an 80 unit condominium complex in Tacoma, Washington.
Located less than ten minutes to downtown Tacoma’s urban core job market, the 80 condominiums will cater to first-time homebuyers searching for affordable options in the robust Tacoma area housing market. Harbor anticipates the one- and two-bedroom units will be priced between $350,00 and $400,000 and fill a significant need in the local marketplace. Tacoma has been one of the strongest housing markets in the nation. As of July 2021, Tacoma had an 18.8% year-over-year average sales price increase, raising the median sales price per home from $410,000 to $505,000 (https://patch.com/washington/seattle/seattle-tacoma-home-prices-see-sh ...).
Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor, stated, “The Pacific Ridge project is ideally located in South Tacoma less than ten minutes to the downtown core job market and approximately five minutes to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord entrance.” Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) supports more than 40,000 service members, including active duty, National Guard, and reserve members and approximately 14,000 full-time civilian employees. “As home prices continue to escalate due to record low inventory levels, first-time homebuyers are often priced out of the market. We are directly addressing this fundamental gap in the marketplace and believe offering condominiums priced under $400,000 in Tacoma creates an excellent growth opportunity for the Company while providing a highly desirous product for first-time homebuyers,” further stated Griffin.
David Huey, CEO of Sound Capital Loans LLC stated, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Harbor Custom Development and finance the construction of the Pacific Ridge condominium project in Tacoma, Washington. We welcome the opportunity to continue being part of Harbor's growth and believe that Pacific Ridge represents a great investment for Sound Capital, a solid addition to Harbor's growing portfolio and an opportunity to address the significant need for first-time home buyer inventory around JBLM. We have had great success working with Sterling Griffin and all of Harbor's team and look forward to continuing the relationship.”
