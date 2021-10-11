Ken Research

Covid Impact on Trucking Industry in Philippines: The Imports will fall from major trading countries such as China and Hong Kong affecting the road freight volumes transported from port of manila to other parts of Philippines. The average freight rates will be the same and not fall due to the excise taxes in Philippines. The trucking will see negative growth rate in the year 2020 due to complete lockdown and transportation of only essential commodities, but is expected to revive back in 2021.

Better Inter Island Connectivity by Road: The government has added many smaller projects as a part of 'Build Build Build' Program keeping on hold the bigger projects such as linking brides for Luzon, Cebu & Visayas. More than 20 Projects out of 100 under the new list are public-private partnership (PPP) deals for Intra Island Connectivity funded by Big Companies such as San Miguel Corporation. Main exports include electronic and electrical equipment, electrical machines and apparatus, automatic data processing machine, diodes, transistors, electrical transformers, business services computer and travel.

Adoption of New Technology: Companies have started adoption of new technologies such as Transport management Software, GPS for real time tracking assuring transparency to their clients. Electronic vehicles which are already supported by the government for passenger movement can become a new normal for freight transportation also. Digital Freight brokerage platforms such as Transportify , Ezyhaul, Blackarrow and many more are used by many companies for short and long hauls solving the problem of empty returns and maintaining their margins. These will become extremely popular in the next 3-5 years.