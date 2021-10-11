Colliers Launches Strategic Partnership with BCS to offer Leading Data Center Management Solutions

BCS brings significant expertise to help meet growing client needs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced a strategic partnership with BCS Data Center Operations (“BCS”) that will help provide market-leading data center management services to clients across North America.



As demand for data centers continues to grow, this partnership enables Colliers to deliver data center operations solutions to existing clients, and broadens its capabilities to meet the needs of this dynamic market segment. A combined Colliers and BCS management offering will provide leading services in critical areas such as data center property and facility management, data center operations, IT services and physical security. The partnership in North America is the first step in a differentiating service offering with global reach.



“This first-of-its kind partnership will allow both Colliers and BCS to offer data center owners and operators a unique and differentiating solution to their specific management needs,” said Gil Borok, President & CEO, Colliers | U.S. “We are excited to partner with BCS to provide this offering to our clients.”



BCS, a veteran-owned and operated business, is the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider. The firm provides enterprise-level facilities operations through a fully integrated self-performance model built around their people, processes and technology. The end result for users is industry-leading performance and lower operating expenses.



“This strategic partnership enables Colliers and BCS – subject matter experts in our respective disciplines – to deliver a full lifecycle of management services to customers,” said Danny Crocker, Chief Executive Officer, BCS. “This is a critical point for this industry and the timing of this partnership could not be better for our companies and our clients.”