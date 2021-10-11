checkAd

Colliers Launches Strategic Partnership with BCS to offer Leading Data Center Management Solutions

BCS brings significant expertise to help meet growing client needs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced a strategic partnership with BCS Data Center Operations (“BCS”) that will help provide market-leading data center management services to clients across North America.

As demand for data centers continues to grow, this partnership enables Colliers to deliver data center operations solutions to existing clients, and broadens its capabilities to meet the needs of this dynamic market segment. A combined Colliers and BCS management offering will provide leading services in critical areas such as data center property and facility management, data center operations, IT services and physical security. The partnership in North America is the first step in a differentiating service offering with global reach.

“This first-of-its kind partnership will allow both Colliers and BCS to offer data center owners and operators a unique and differentiating solution to their specific management needs,” said Gil Borok, President & CEO, Colliers | U.S. “We are excited to partner with BCS to provide this offering to our clients.”

BCS, a veteran-owned and operated business, is the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider. The firm provides enterprise-level facilities operations through a fully integrated self-performance model built around their people, processes and technology. The end result for users is industry-leading performance and lower operating expenses.

“This strategic partnership enables Colliers and BCS – subject matter experts in our respective disciplines – to deliver a full lifecycle of management services to customers,” said Danny Crocker, Chief Executive Officer, BCS. “This is a critical point for this industry and the timing of this partnership could not be better for our companies and our clients.”

Media Contacts:
Elliot Golan
Colliers Public Relations
elliot.golan@colliers.com
818-571-0540

Chad Giddings
BCS Marketing and Communications
cgiddings@bcsdatacenteroperations.com
816-769-6162

About Colliers        
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.3 billion ($3.6 billion including affiliates) and $45 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About BCS
BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security, and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM, BCS CriticalCareTM, the BCS Tactical Operations Center and BCS Government Programs, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with 7.5 million total square feet and 450 MW of data center critical power under contract. For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.  





