checkAd

DGAP-DD Media and Games Invest SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 16:15  |  14   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2021 / 16:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.7700 EUR 8772.03 EUR
4.7700 EUR 2385.00 EUR
4.7700 EUR 1908.00 EUR
4.7700 EUR 2385.00 EUR
4.7700 EUR 1426.23 EUR
4.7640 EUR 285.84 EUR
4.7620 EUR 6676.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.7677 EUR 23838.4200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70570  11.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239893&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Media and Games Invest SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.10.2021 / 16:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-News: Mutares hat die Übernahme der Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG als Add-on-Investition für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:15 UhrDGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:20 UhrDGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15:20 UhrMedia and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15:20 UhrDGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE hat heute ihre deutsche unbesicherte Anleihe mit einem Volumen von 25 Millionen Euro vorzeitig zurückgezahlt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding its launch pipeline
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE lizensiert das erfolgreiche asiatische Mobile Game Fantasy Town und erweitert damit seine Launch Pipeline
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding its launch pipeline
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.10.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.10.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings