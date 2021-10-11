

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.10.2021 / 16:14

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Tobias M. Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.7700 EUR 8772.03 EUR 4.7700 EUR 2385.00 EUR 4.7700 EUR 1908.00 EUR 4.7700 EUR 2385.00 EUR 4.7700 EUR 1426.23 EUR 4.7640 EUR 285.84 EUR 4.7620 EUR 6676.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.7677 EUR 23838.4200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

