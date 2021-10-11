checkAd

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced its recognition as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s organization. The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region with 30 percent or more women on their respective boards. This is the first time the Company has been honored as a Champion of Board Diversity.

“I believe a diverse Board such as ours is an incredible asset to any business,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “I have the privilege of working with these extraordinary women on our Board. They each bring a fresh perspective and have made individual contributions we have found to be invaluable to the Company.”

The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, compiled in partnership with PwC, examines diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in Greater Philadelphia. This year, the Forum and PwC report a record number of Champions of Board Diversity -- with 27 companies receiving the designation, up from 17 organizations in the year prior. The Champions of Board Diversity will be celebrated on October 7th at a Virtual Leadership Breakfast, where Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, will offer a keynote. Registration for the breakfast is available at www.foewevents.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women's organization, actively working to increase the number of women in leadership roles, expand their impact and influence, and position them to drive positive change in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 500 of the most senior leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

