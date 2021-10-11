checkAd

DEPRESSION PATENT FOR OROTATE APPROVED & GRANTED BY US PATENT OFFICE

SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical LTD (ASX:MDC) is pleased to announce the Orotate patent, specifically to addressing depression in United States of America has been granted.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has applied a Patent term to 28 MAY 2037 with a US patent number 11,135,181.

Previously Medlab announced [5 Jul 2021] final trial readouts for its phase 2 Depression trials.
Orotate use as a drug substance was key to the investigative product “NRGBiotic”. The company has previously signalled that NRGBiotic will undertake improvements to simplify the formulation and ultimately that will make this treatment more affordable to patients and prescribers.

The Depression and the Orotate patent covers the following territories:

United States Europe Hong Kong
Australia New Zealand    
Canada Singapore    

﻿


Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab said, “This is the second US patent approved in October. From a mental health perspective and within this global COVID-19 environment that is not subsiding, I think it’s safe to say we have the opportunity to be commercialising/developing this depression product in significant economies; Medlab’s ability to add genuine and novel outcomes, that are now protected, is key to our future commercial viability.”

Dr Hall added: “This patent is specific for treating depression or a depressive disorder that are not responding to anti-depressant medications (specifically SSRI use). So, what we now have is a patent covering 16 years for a commercially available substance to be used in one of the largest global health concerns of our time. Similar to the prior mentioned NanoCelle “Notice of Allowance” announcement [6 October 2021] I believe this will greatly enhance partnering prospects.”

ABOUT DEPRESSION

The World Health Organisation (WHO) state: “Depression is a common illness worldwide, with an estimated 3.8% of the population affected, including 5.0% among adults and 5.7% among adults older than 60 yearsi”.

Beyond Blue state: “A conservative three million Australians are living with anxiety or depression”ii.

This announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors of Medlab Clinical Limited.

About Medlab Clinical:

Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX:MDC) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of a delivery platform, allowing for enhanced medical properties, including increased efficacy, safety, patient compliance and stability. Medlab’s pipeline comprises a number of small and large molecules from repurposing generic medicines to enhancing the delivery of immunotherapies. Patented lead drug candidate NanaBis has been developed for cancer bone pain as a viable alternative to opioid use. Data to date, strongly suggests NanaBis may be equally effective in non-cancer neuropathic pain. NanoCelle, the patented delivery platform is wholly owned by Medlab and developed in Medlab’s owned OGTR Registered Laboratory. NanoCelle is designed to address known medication problems, addressing global unmet medical needs. Medlab operates in Australia (Head Office), USA, and the UK. For more information, please visit www.medlab.co

Medlab – better medicines, better patient care

