DEPRESSION PATENT FOR OROTATE APPROVED & GRANTED BY US PATENT OFFICE

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has applied a Patent term to 28 MAY 2037 with a US patent number 11,135,181.

SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical LTD (ASX:MDC) is pleased to announce the Orotate patent, specifically to addressing depression in United States of America has been granted.

Previously Medlab announced [5 Jul 2021] final trial readouts for its phase 2 Depression trials.

Orotate use as a drug substance was key to the investigative product “NRGBiotic”. The company has previously signalled that NRGBiotic will undertake improvements to simplify the formulation and ultimately that will make this treatment more affordable to patients and prescribers.

The Depression and the Orotate patent covers the following territories:

• United States • Europe • Hong Kong • Australia • New Zealand • Canada • Singapore

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab said, “This is the second US patent approved in October. From a mental health perspective and within this global COVID-19 environment that is not subsiding, I think it’s safe to say we have the opportunity to be commercialising/developing this depression product in significant economies; Medlab’s ability to add genuine and novel outcomes, that are now protected, is key to our future commercial viability.”

Dr Hall added: “This patent is specific for treating depression or a depressive disorder that are not responding to anti-depressant medications (specifically SSRI use). So, what we now have is a patent covering 16 years for a commercially available substance to be used in one of the largest global health concerns of our time. Similar to the prior mentioned NanoCelle “Notice of Allowance” announcement [6 October 2021] I believe this will greatly enhance partnering prospects.”

ABOUT DEPRESSION

The World Health Organisation (WHO) state: “Depression is a common illness worldwide, with an estimated 3.8% of the population affected, including 5.0% among adults and 5.7% among adults older than 60 yearsi”.

Beyond Blue state: “A conservative three million Australians are living with anxiety or depression”ii.

