Bang & Olufsen CFO Buys 6,925 Shares Through NWE Invest
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen CFO Nikolaj Wendelboe buys 6,925 shares in the company through NWE Invest.Total price paid DKK 198,323
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen CFO Nikolaj Wendelboe buys 6,925 shares in the company through NWE Invest.Total price paid DKK 198,323
Bang & Olufsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen CFO Nikolaj Wendelboe buys 6,925 shares in the company through NWE Invest.
- Total price paid DKK 198,323
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0