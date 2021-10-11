checkAd

Bang & Olufsen CFO Buys 6,925 Shares Through NWE Invest

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 16:37  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen CFO Nikolaj Wendelboe buys 6,925 shares in the company through NWE Invest.Total price paid DKK 198,323

  • (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen CFO Nikolaj Wendelboe buys 6,925 shares in the company through NWE Invest.
  • Total price paid DKK 198,323
