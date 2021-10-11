checkAd

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results on Monday, November 1, 2021 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, November 1, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, November 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-226-8189

 

 

Access Code:

7051615

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Third Quarter 2021 Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 7939805

 

Scheduled to begin 11/1/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 11/15/2021 at 12:00 AM

 

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Wertpapier


