Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades (corrected)

Luxembourg – 11 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) issues a revised notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider. The update corrects section “4(f) – Place of the transaction” of the publication on 4 October 2021 relating to Stuart Fitzgerald.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Seaway 7 ASA b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,469



Price: NOK 74.62 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

