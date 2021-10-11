Bombardier Rides Momentum into NBAA Airshow with Mock-up of New Challenger 3500 Business Jet, Launch Customer Announcement

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off its first in-person attendance at a major airshow in two years, Bombardier is thrilled to present the stunning interior mock-up of the Challenger 3500 business jet, and honored to announce that the launch customer for this new aircraft is Les Goldberg, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Technology Partners.

“At Bombardier, we are excited to take part in this important industry event – and especially to be doing so in person, offering a truly special experience in which our guests can interact with our products and meet with us face to face,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “And what better way to celebrate our newest business jet than to showcase our beautiful interior mock-up and to be joined by Mr. Goldberg, our Challenger 3500 aircraft launch customer.”

Entertainment Technology Partners is the parent company to a global collection of exceptional brands in the events and entertainment industry.

“I’m overjoyed to be the launch customer for the Challenger 3500 aircraft,” said Mr. Goldberg, who currently owns a Challenger 350 jet. “Reliability is the most important thing to consider when buying an aircraft, and I know the new Challenger will allow me to travel the world to run my business. I’m looking forward to all the improvements that they’ve done to make the plane exceptional.”

The Challenger 3500 aircraft, the newest chapter of the hugely successful Challenger platform, boasts a completely redesigned interior featuring patented Nuage seats, Bombardier’s signature smooth ride, as well as new technology from the cabin to the cockpit. The latest addition to Bombardier’s portfolio is off to a strong start, with a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets already on the books.