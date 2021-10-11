checkAd

Bombardier Rides Momentum into NBAA Airshow with Mock-up of New Challenger 3500 Business Jet, Launch Customer Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 16:45  |  21   |   |   

  • Bombardier’s presence at NBAA-BACE offers exceptional experience for visitors
  • In addition to its industry-leading aircraft on display, Bombardier showcases innovation in super mid-size segment with stunning interior mock-up of new Challenger 3500 business jet
  • Customer Service offerings gain steam amid worldwide expansion, including significant growth in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off its first in-person attendance at a major airshow in two years, Bombardier is thrilled to present the stunning interior mock-up of the Challenger 3500 business jet, and honored to announce that the launch customer for this new aircraft is Les Goldberg, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Technology Partners.

Mr. Goldberg, a long-time Bombardier customer, will join the festivities as Bombardier celebrates its presence at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

“At Bombardier, we are excited to take part in this important industry event – and especially to be doing so in person, offering a truly special experience in which our guests can interact with our products and meet with us face to face,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “And what better way to celebrate our newest business jet than to showcase our beautiful interior mock-up and to be joined by Mr. Goldberg, our Challenger 3500 aircraft launch customer.”

Entertainment Technology Partners is the parent company to a global collection of exceptional brands in the events and entertainment industry.

“I’m overjoyed to be the launch customer for the Challenger 3500 aircraft,” said Mr. Goldberg, who currently owns a Challenger 350 jet. “Reliability is the most important thing to consider when buying an aircraft, and I know the new Challenger will allow me to travel the world to run my business. I’m looking forward to all the improvements that they’ve done to make the plane exceptional.”

The Challenger 3500 aircraft, the newest chapter of the hugely successful Challenger platform, boasts a completely redesigned interior featuring patented Nuage seats, Bombardier’s signature smooth ride, as well as new technology from the cabin to the cockpit. The latest addition to Bombardier’s portfolio is off to a strong start, with a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets already on the books.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Rides Momentum into NBAA Airshow with Mock-up of New Challenger 3500 Business Jet, Launch Customer Announcement Bombardier’s presence at NBAA-BACE offers exceptional experience for visitorsIn addition to its industry-leading aircraft on display, Bombardier showcases innovation in super mid-size segment with stunning interior mock-up of new Challenger 3500 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...