checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. (EAR)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 6, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Eargo investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/eargo-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 12, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that claims submitted to the Company’s largest third-party payor, which accounted for 80% of Eargo’s accounts receivable, had not been paid since March 1, 2021.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.00, or over 24%, to close at $24.70 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 22, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that “it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ’) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans.” Moreover, the DOJ is the “principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit” of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company’s largest third-party payor. As a result of the foregoing, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.81, or over 68%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Eargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 6, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.10.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EAR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21EARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. - EAR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21EAR ALERT: Eargo, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21EAR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Lost Money in Eargo, Inc.?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten