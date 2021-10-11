checkAd

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
11 October 2021 at 18:00 EET

Espoo, Finland – A total of 439 220 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 29 008 894.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com





