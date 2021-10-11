checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology Small Signal Schottky and Switching Diodes Feature Ultra Compact DFN1006-2A Package With Wettable Flanks

Available in AEC-Q101 Qualified Versions, 40 V and 100 V Devices Save Space and Improve Thermal Performance Over Diodes in Traditional SOD/T Packages

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced new surface-mount small signal diodes in the ultra compact DFN1006-2A plastic package with wettable flanks. Designed to save space and improve thermal performance in automotive and industrial applications, the 40 V BAS40L Schottky and 100 V BAS16L switching diodes are each available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Measuring only 1 mm by 0.6 mm by 0.45 mm, the diodes released today occupy 90 % less board space than devices in traditional SOD/T packages while offering a 50 % lower profile and better power dissipation. For protection again excessive voltage, such as electrostatic discharges, the BAS40L features a PN junction guard ring.

The BAS40L and BAS16L offer a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the diodes support automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems. Soldering can be checked by standard vision inspection; no X-ray is required.

Device Specification Table:

Part number
 Package
 Type
 IF VR IFSM VF at IF and TJ TJ max AEC-Q101
(A) (V) (A) VF (V) IF (A) TA (°C) (°C)
BAS16L-G3-08 DFN1006-2A Switching 0.25 100 1.7
(@ 1 ms) 		0.86 0.01 25 150 No
BAS16L-HG3-08 DFN1006-2A Switching 0.25 100 1.7
(@ 1 ms) 		0.86 0.01 25 150 Yes
BAS40L-G3-08 DFN1006-2A Schottky 0.2 40 0.5
(@ 10 ms) 		0.56 0.01 25 150 No
BAS40L-HG3-08 DFN1006-2A Schottky 0.2 40 0.5
(@ 10 ms) 		0.56 0.01 25 150 Yes

Samples and production quantities of the BAS40L and BAS16L are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?86187 (BAS16L)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?86189 (BAS40L)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719940823887

Disclaimer

