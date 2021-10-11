Playtika's game studio Wooga launches Switchcraft, a new story-driven Match 3 Game

Switchcraft is a casual game that marries interactive, narrative storylines with Match 3 mechanics, combining the best of puzzle-centered gameplay with an immersive and gripping narrative. The game's protagonist is a young woman — Bailey Ward — living in a small town in Massachusetts on the East Coast of the United States. Bailey takes players on a wondrous and winding journey filled with witchcraft-themed puzzles and interactions, featuring a diverse set of storylines constructed to constantly amaze players.

The game will enable Playtika to expand its offering and player base in one of the most popular segments of the casual games industry — Match 3 — thanks to Wooga's position as a leading story-driven casual game studio.

The game launches today globally on the iOS and Android platforms and is available for download in English, as well as being localized in twelve different languages.

A new experience for players

By creating a truly story-driven Match 3 game, the depth and richness of Switchcraft's narrative and gameplay will appeal to players who love to uncover mysteries and escape into virtual worlds full of fascinating and relatable characters. Switchcraft builds on Wooga's strong track record in narrative-driven games, including June's Journey, a leading Hidden Object title.

The contemporary magical theme throughout Switchcraft adds dynamic and unpredictable elements to the story, taking players on a journey of exploration and discovery as they choose their own path through the evolving mysteries. It has also adopted a unique, graphic-novel art style and a diverse cast of characters. The game features a majority BIPOC main cast1 of characters headed by a strong female lead, making it distinctive in the Casual Puzzle Games sector2 . Wider diversity, including nationality, sexuality, and disability, is embedded throughout the story.