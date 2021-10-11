checkAd

VERB to Showcase Video-based Sales Tool Innovations at the Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 10 30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present at the Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET.  

Mr. Cutaia will discuss the Company’s industry-leading sales tools for livestream ecommerce, new innovations and hypergrowth initiatives that the VERB is working on, and why VERB is well positioned to capitalize on the livestream market’s growth.

To register and view the presentation, please click here.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Over 1,600 companies have presented to a large community of analysts and investors since 2008. The three-day, virtual investor conference will be held on Oct. 12-14, 2021, and is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah. 

