DSV Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Smash Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 17:01 | | 25 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 17:01 | (PLX AI) – DSV Q3 adjusted EBIT DKK 4,450 million vs. estimate DKK 3,637 million.

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT raised to DKK 15,250-16,000 million, up from DKK 13,750-14,500 million previously

The positive development in the first half of the year has continued into Q3 2021, and we have seen strong financial performance across all divisions with results exceeding our expectations, especially in Air & Sea, the company said

The strong results are driven by high activity levels and continued extraordinary market conditions with disruption and tight capacity in both air and sea freight markets: DSV

The integration of Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business is progressing as expected, the company said



