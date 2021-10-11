checkAd

US Foods to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. CST.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 292-0976; the conference ID number is 9696933. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call beginning at 12 p.m. CST on November 8, 2021 until December 8, 2021. To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, please dial (855) 859-2056 and provide the conference ID number as listed above.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 12 p.m. CST on November 8, 2021.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

