checkAd

Insight Academy of Arizona Becomes First Online Career Program Approved by State DOE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 17:30  |  15   |   |   

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), a full-time online school serving students throughout the state of Arizona, becomes the first 100% online school recognized by the Arizona Department of Education for their Career Prep program.

The ISAZ Career Prep program allows students in middle- and high-school to jump-start their future by taking career-focused electives to explore job options in classes such as Business, Health & Human Services, and Information Technology.

“This approval from the state means so much because it recognizes the well-rounded education, we are providing our students here at ISAZ,” said Dr. Erica Young-Jackson, Stride Career Prep CRE Administrator. “But more importantly, our program cultivates the potential in each individual student by integrating rigorous virtual learning with relevant work-based experiences that inspires, guides, empowers and prepares them for the challenges of post-secondary education and a globally competitive workforce.”

In order to be approved for this program, schools must show the state DOE that it can deliver a coherent course sequence, involve related industry in decision making through advisory committees and partnerships, is inclusive for all special populations, ensure that Professional Skills and work-based learning are embedded into the program, and more.

For more information on ISAZ and their Career Programs, please visit insightaz.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insight Academy of Arizona Becomes First Online Career Program Approved by State DOE Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), a full-time online school serving students throughout the state of Arizona, becomes the first 100% online school recognized by the Arizona Department of Education for their Career Prep program. The ISAZ Career Prep …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Tallo, Greater Des Moines Partnership Bring IT and Technology Career Exploration to Iowa Students
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Stride Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Ed Tech CEO Was Bullied. Now, He’s Doing Something About It.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Start Your Career While Still in Middle School! 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Tech Elevator, Greater Cleveland Partnership to Host Virtual ‘Women in Tech’ Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Can America Heal Its Deep Divisions? Stride Says ‘Yes’ With New Career Curriculum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Solving the Age-Old Question: What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Access to College Just Got Easier: Stride Taps into Acadeum’s Dual Enrollment Consortium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Elephant in the Waiting Room: A Healthcare Staffing Crisis Is Upon Us
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21What Makes Your Hometown Special? Stride’s National Photography Competition Looking to Highlight Your Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten