Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 October to 08 October 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 October to 08 October 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|04/10/2021
|FR0010313833
|
23488
113,3535
11 761
113,3967
768
113,5643
1666
113,3575
15 100
113,4850
7 000
113,5618
1500
113,9961
1 400
114,0323
38 180
|
