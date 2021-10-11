checkAd

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 October to 08 October 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 17:34  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 October to 08 October 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2021 FR0010313833

23488

113,3535

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2021 FR0010313833

11 761

113,3967

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2021 FR0010313833

768

113,5643

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2021 FR0010313833

1666

113,3575

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/10/2021 FR0010313833

15 100

113,4850

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/10/2021 FR0010313833

7 000

113,5618

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/10/2021 FR0010313833

1500

113,9961

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/10/2021 FR0010313833

1 400

114,0323

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/10/2021 FR0010313833

38 180

Seite 1 von 2
Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 October to 08 October 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 October to 08 October 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrArkema to Build a New Bio-Based Polyamide 11 Powders Plant in China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 27 September to 01 October 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 20 September to 24 September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Arkema to Divest Its Epoxides Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 September to 17 September 2021                
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten