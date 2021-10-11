Openly Expands Midwest Reach, Brings its Homeowners Insurance to Kansas

Tech-enabled insurance platform for independent agents enters the state of KansasBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available in Kansas. Independent insurance agents in Kansas can …

"We are proud to announce our expansion into the state of Kansas," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "We're operating in more than a quarter of the states within the US, and we're thrilled to continue bringing the Openly platform to independent agents."

According to national homeowners insurance data , Kansas has the third highest average annual premium for homeowners insurance in the United States. Openly's tech-enabled homeowners insurance platform enables independent agents to offer the best home insurance option to customers. As the threat of national disasters in Kansas plays a role in home insurance pricing, Openly's use of next generation data and technology enables independent agents the opportunity to offer straightforward, customer-friendly options.

Kansas marks the thirteenth state in Openly's nationwide expansion, and will empower independent agencies serving homeowners across the state. Kansas joins Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico and Massachusetts as states using the Openly platform.

The insurtech plans to continue its expansion state by state, announcing more in the coming months. Today, over 1,700 independent insurance agencies offer Openly's product to homeowners across these now eleven states, and the platform boasts a 92% retention rate among homeowners to renew policies.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly offers comprehensive coverage that is unique in the space, including features like Coverage A up to $3 million, guaranteed replacement costs up to $5 million, coverage for trampolines and pools with diving boards, and no prohibited dog breeds.

With Openly, Kansas independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients. For more information, please visit Openly's website .

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

