Intertrust share repurchase periodic update (4 – 8 October 2021)

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 11 October 2021 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today announces that it has repurchased 73,515 ordinary Intertrust shares at an average price of EUR 13.6106 per share in the period from 4 October 2021 up to and including 8 October 2021. The aggregate consideration for this repurchase was EUR 1.0 million.

This repurchase was made as part of the Company’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on 27 September 2021. The total number of shares repurchased under this programme up to and including 8 October

2021 is 136,055 shares for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 1.8 million.