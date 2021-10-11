checkAd

Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Zoom Celebrates its Sixth Consecutive Year in the Leaders Quadrant

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. This is the seventh time Zoom has appeared in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions and its sixth consecutive time as a Leader.

For the Meeting Solutions Magic Quadrant, Gartner analyzed 15 companies in the Meeting Solutions space, naming Zoom as a Leader. Zoom is the highest-scoring vendor across three use cases in this year’s Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions: Learning and Training, External Presentation, and Webinar.

“We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “Zoom simplifies and elevates communications for every business, from the single entrepreneur to the world’s largest enterprises, and we are humbled that so many organizations trust our frictionless, reliable, and secure platform. Zoom will continue to innovate our platform to meet emerging collaboration demands and further deliver customer happiness.”

To read a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions report, please visit zoom.us/gartner.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, 7 October 2021 – For Magic Quadrant

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions, Tom Eagle, Mike Fasciani, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, 7 October 2021 – For Critical Capabilities report.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

