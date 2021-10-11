checkAd

WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet 3.0 via the Trust Protocol Alliance

WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet 3.0 via the Trust Protocol Alliance

(for more information visit https://trustprotocolassociation.org/)

Geneva, Zug, Switzerland – October 11, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, today announced that Trust Protocol Association (the Association) is now fully operational. The purpose of the Association is to establish a new Trust Protocol for the Internet by combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with permissioned Blockchain transactions through strong authentication provided by the OISTE WISeKey Root of Trust, and create a new Global Trust platform and an ecosystem of governmental, technology and business partners, each representing a certification node with the possibility of having multiple certifications nodes per country. Click this link to learn more about founding members, services offered, and recent and upcoming events of the Association.

The Association promotes the use of Blockchain technologies internationally, facilitates the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of Blockchain-based solutions, and fosters stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors. If we study the way the internet has developed with Internet 2.0, we will find massive data structures that are built behind proprietary enclosures controlled by few companies with many of them having unprecedented trust issues:  the global search index at Google, the global product index at Amazon, the global social graph at Facebook, etc. The problem was that in those early years, these companies had no distributed identity and trust management system to match the new distributed communications architecture. Thirty years later, with the Blockchain, we finally have the conceptual framework for a decentralized system, one in which trust need no longer be invested in a third-party intermediary but managed in a distributed manner across a community of users incentivized to protect a public good, by bringing these large data structures created by the public under the user consent, totally decentralized and interoperable.

