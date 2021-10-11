checkAd

Orano's New Stable Isotopes Laboratory a First in France

Orano group has celebrated completion of construction of the stable isotopes laboratory on the Orano Tricastin site (Drôme), in the presence of Philippe Knoche, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, François Jacq, Chairman of the CEA, as well as local elected representatives.

It is the only laboratory of its kind in France. Wishing to reinforce its know-how and make optimum use of its cutting-edge technologies, Orano is developing a new activity on the Tricastin site: the production of stable isotopes, in other words of non-radioactive elements, thanks to the technological expertise and know-how of the teams on the site.

The new facility with a surface area of 3,200 square meters, represents an investment of nearly 15 million euros and will employ around twenty highly-qualified members of personnel. Production operations are expected to commence in the 2nd half of 2023.

Stable isotopes, which are non-radioactive forms of atoms, are used for many applications and demand for them is continuing to grow. Though they do not emit radiation, due their properties, they are used in particular in the medical sector (cancer diagnosis and treatment), in the industrial sector (increased laser performance) and in basic research (quantum information science).

Philippe Knoche, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, declared: "This new high-tech activity is the first of its kind in France. With the production of stable isotopes, we are innovating and exploring new fields of application for our technologies outside of the nuclear sector. At a time when growing emphasis is being placed on issues of national sovereignty, we are making our contribution with this new industrial investment in France."

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group’s 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

