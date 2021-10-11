Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

October 11th, 2021

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 11th, 2021 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors which, in February 2022, will convene this Annual General Meeting.