Renault Group Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE
October 11th, 2021

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 11th, 2021 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors which, in February 2022, will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP PRESS Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com

  		 

***

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/   

