Paris, October 11th, 2021 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 12,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/10/2021 FR0000131757 78 62.07
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/10/2021 FR0000131757 56 62.90
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/10/2021 FR0000131757 48 62.25
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/10/2021 FR0000131757 3,318 62.50
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/10/2021 FR0000131757 142 61.38
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/10/2021 FR0000131757 212 61.89
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/10/2021 FR0000131757 33 62.30
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/10/2021 FR0000131757 3,613 61.00
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/10/2021 FR0000131757 9 65.95
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/10/2021 FR0000131757 31 65.95
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,460 65.76
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 07/10/2021 FR0000131757 62 67.40
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 07/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,438 67.25
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/10/2021 FR0000131757 68 70.12
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,432 70.41
  * Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 12,000 64.01
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 4th. 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

PRESS CONTACT

 

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Eramet Purchase of own shares Paris, October 11th, 2021 6:30 pm PRESS RELEASE Eramet: Purchase of own shares Eramet announces the purchase of 12,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer. Aggregated …

