Stadler Rail Gets Contract for 57 Locomotives from KiwiRail Valued at EUR 228 Million

(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail and KiwiRail sign a contract for 57 mainline locomotives.Stadler and KiwiRail have signed a long-term framework agreement with a first call off for the supply of 57 diesel mainline locomotivesThe order value of the call off amounts to around 228 million eurosThis is the first contract for Stadler in New Zealand

Stadler and KiwiRail have signed a long-term framework agreement with a first call off for the supply of 57 diesel mainline locomotives

The order value of the call off amounts to around 228 million euros

This is the first contract for Stadler in New Zealand

The 57 locomotives will replace KiwiRail's South Island fleet, which has an average age of 47 years



