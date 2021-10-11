Stadler Rail Gets Contract for 57 Locomotives from KiwiRail Valued at EUR 228 Million
- Stadler and KiwiRail have signed a long-term framework agreement with a first call off for the supply of 57 diesel mainline locomotives
- The order value of the call off amounts to around 228 million euros
- This is the first contract for Stadler in New Zealand
- The 57 locomotives will replace KiwiRail's South Island fleet, which has an average age of 47 years
