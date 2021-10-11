checkAd

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 18:46  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information

11.10.2021 / 18:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Short
Basispreis 42,04€
Hebel 14,12
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 35,92€
Hebel 11,19
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 8. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 04 October 2021 until and including 08 October 2021, a number of 193,647 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
04.10.2021 49,151 38.78
05.10.2021 40,000 38.78
06.10.2021 35,000 38.47
07.10.2021 35,000 38.83
08.10.2021 34,496 39.04
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 08 October 2021 amounts to 1,459,114 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 11 October 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board




Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

11.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239932

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239932  11.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239932&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information 11.10.2021 / 18:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. GEA Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-News: Mutares hat die Übernahme der Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG als Add-on-Investition für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:46 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:25 UhrJPMORGAN stuft Gea Group auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
07.10.21GEA IM FOKUS: Nach der Restrukturierung auf Wachstumskurs
dpa-AFX | Analysen
04.10.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Gea Group auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
30.09.21AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
30.09.21UBS stuft Gea Group auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
30.09.21Netflix, Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tesla, Lucid, Nordex, Gea, Hornbach, Villeroy & Boch - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.09.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Gea Group auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere