Cal-Bay to Launch CBNFT.io Website

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc. ( OTC PINK:CBYI ) today announced the company will be launching the company's own NFT website, to profile the company owned NFT portfolio. The new NFT website is in addition to the company's current operational website. The site is scheduled for release on or before October 20, 2021, and a preview of the landing page is available at: www.CBNFT.io

Cal-Bay is also launching a secure ERC-20 wallet proprietary system to manage the company's wallets, NFT's and secure connections with NFT platforms, such as https://opensea.io/ and other leading NFT platforms.

The long-term plan for CBNFT.io is to also include a platform to exchange, sell and buy NFT's and NFT supported products.

Cal-Bay recently invested into the "CryptoDads" NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Project. https://www.cryptodadsnft.com/

Each "Crypto Dad" is unique and has a comparative rarity value contrasting other tokens and is a carefully crafted project designed to build long-term utility for their token holders.

Token owners possess the digital rights to their artwork and can use their intellectual property as they see fit.

Company CEO Luke Joseph commented "Cal-Bay will be aggressively participating in the NFT related projects along with participation in the open market after the completion of the purchases."

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for innovative Technologies, Digital Assets, and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and worldwide.

www.cbyintl.com

CONTACT:

Cal-Bay International, Inc.

Contact: (877) 372-0716

Email: info@cbyintl.com Website: www.cbyintl.com

Investor Relations:

Andrew Barwicki (516-662-9461)

http://www.barwicki.com/

