Publicis Groupe Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Period from October 4 to 8, 2021

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

ISIN

Intermediary Name

Identify Code of the Intermediary

Currency

PUBLICIS GROUPE

2138004KW8BV57III342

FR0000130577

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

CGET

EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the
financial instrument

Total number of shares purchased

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€)

Gross Consideration

Venue

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

04/10/2021

FR0000130577

81,000

57.4621

4,654,430.10

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

04/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

04/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

05/10/2021

FR0000130577

75,000

57.9009

4,342,567.50

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

05/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

05/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

06/10/2021

FR0000130577

77,000

57.0763

4,394,875.10

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

06/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

06/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

07/10/2021

FR0000130577

60,000

57.3597

3,441,582.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

07/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

07/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

08/10/2021

FR0000130577

84,566

57.0271

4,822,553.74

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

08/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

08/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

* Rounded to four decimal places

 

Sum:

377,566.00

57.3569

21,656,008.44

 

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulat ...)

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

