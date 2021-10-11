Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales (PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House. Terms not disclosedGivaudan plans to debt fund the transactionDDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma …



