checkAd

Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 18:55  |  40   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House. Terms not disclosedGivaudan plans to debt fund the transactionDDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma …

  • (PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House.
  • Terms not disclosed
  • Givaudan plans to debt fund the transaction
  • DDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma basis
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021
Givaudan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales (PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House. Terms not disclosedGivaudan plans to debt fund the transactionDDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Covid Treatment Successful in Phase 3 Trial
Stadler Rail Appeals ÖBB Decision to Rerun 186 Train Tender
Netcompany Acquisition of Intrasoft Is Game Changer, Handelsbanken Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Ørsted Signs New EUR 2 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Eurobank Sells Portion of Mexico NPE Portfolio to doValue Group
Storebrand Potential Now Below Sector Average, BofA Says in Downgrade
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
29.09.21JPMORGAN stuft GIVAUDAN AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
28.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft GIVAUDAN AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.09.21UBS stuft GIVAUDAN AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.09.21BASF-Aktie: Darum fällt der Chemie-Gigant im Wettbewerb immer weiter zurück
The Motley Fool | Kommentare