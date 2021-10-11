Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
(PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House. Terms not disclosedGivaudan plans to debt fund the transactionDDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma …
(PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House. Terms not disclosedGivaudan plans to debt fund the transactionDDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma …
- (PLX AI) – Givaudan to acquire DDW, The Color House.
- Terms not disclosed
- Givaudan plans to debt fund the transaction
- DDW’s business would have represented approximately USD 140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma basis
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare