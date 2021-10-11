Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa repays Silent Participation I to the Economic Stabilization Fund.
- With today’s finalization of the capital increase, Lufthansa has completely repaid the amount of 1.5 billion euros drawn from the Silent Participation I of the ESF, the airline said
- Full repayment and cancellation of ESF Silent Participations I and II planned before the end of the year
- The gross proceeds of the capital increase amounted to 2.162 billion euros
