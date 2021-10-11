Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 19:02 | | 20 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 19:02 | (PLX AI) – Lufthansa repays Silent Participation I to the Economic Stabilization Fund.With today’s finalization of the capital increase, Lufthansa has completely repaid the amount of 1.5 billion euros drawn from the Silent Participation I of the … (PLX AI) – Lufthansa repays Silent Participation I to the Economic Stabilization Fund.With today’s finalization of the capital increase, Lufthansa has completely repaid the amount of 1.5 billion euros drawn from the Silent Participation I of the … (PLX AI) – Lufthansa repays Silent Participation I to the Economic Stabilization Fund.

With today’s finalization of the capital increase, Lufthansa has completely repaid the amount of 1.5 billion euros drawn from the Silent Participation I of the ESF, the airline said

Full repayment and cancellation of ESF Silent Participations I and II planned before the end of the year

The gross proceeds of the capital increase amounted to 2.162 billion euros Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer