Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 19:02  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa repays Silent Participation I to the Economic Stabilization Fund.With today’s finalization of the capital increase, Lufthansa has completely repaid the amount of 1.5 billion euros drawn from the Silent Participation I of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa repays Silent Participation I to the Economic Stabilization Fund.
  • With today’s finalization of the capital increase, Lufthansa has completely repaid the amount of 1.5 billion euros drawn from the Silent Participation I of the ESF, the airline said
  • Full repayment and cancellation of ESF Silent Participations I and II planned before the end of the year
  • The gross proceeds of the capital increase amounted to 2.162 billion euros
