ABIONYX Pharma Initiates Discussions With IRIS Pharma, a World Leader in Preclinical and Clinical Ophthalmology Research, With a View to a Possible Strategic Deal

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, announced today that it is initiating discussions with IRIS Pharma, a world leader in preclinical and clinical ophthalmology contract research, with a view to a possible strategic deal, in which IRIS Pharma's contract research business would remain separate from the biotech research and development activity and to continue to grow.

These exchanges follow the positive clinical results which led to the disappearance of visual blur related to corneal deposits in a patient suffering from LCAT activity deficiency within the framework of a Temporary Use Authorization, and the initial preclinical results in uveitis that indicate the major therapeutic potential of bio-HDL in ophthalmology, and more broadly the role of lipids in ocular pathologies.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

