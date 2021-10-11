Alstom wins the contract for the 100% automatic metro system

for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network

For this line, Alstom will be designing and supplying the rolling stock ( a maximum of 37 trainsets, 15 of which are in the firm phase ) .

Alstom is also implementing a complete signalling system including solutions for driverless automatic train control, data transmission and centralised supervision controls .

Alstom will also act as general integrator of the project.





11 October 2021 – Alstom has been selected by Société du Grand Paris, in agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités, to supply the rolling stock for Line 18 of the “Grand Paris Express” network (in France). The contract also includes solutions for driverless automated systems, data transmission, centralised supervision controls and the overall integration of the transport system.

The contract is worth approximately 230 million euro1. The contract is co-financed by Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités, which is responsible for the rolling stock and on-board equipment.

Line 18 is a 35-kilometre automatic metro line, including 14 kilometres of overhead lines, which will eventually link Versailles to Orly airport in 30 minutes, passing through the Saclay plateau, well-known for its major education and research centres.

"Alstom teams are especially proud to win the contract for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network. After the Toulouse metro system, awarded to us last year, this contract award is further recognition of our expertise in integrated turnkey metro systems and digital mobility. This contract also points to the renewed confidence of our customers, Île-de-France Mobilités and Société du Grand Paris," said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

A complete automated metro signalling solution

Alstom is deploying a complete signalling system for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network, comprising three types of technology: