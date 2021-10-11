Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share UnitsLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") (TSXV:GBU) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 241,953 incentive stock options …

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") (TSXV:GBU) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 241,953 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and 135,219 deferred share units under the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan") to certain directors of the Company as non-cash directors' fees for service during Q3 2021 (the "Director Grant"). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.24 per share and vest immediately from the date of grant.

The maximum number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") available for issuance under the Option Plan shall not exceed in the aggregate 59,778,004. As of the date hereof, a total of 32,997,040 Common Shares are allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding incentive stock options granted under the Option Plan, representing approximately 3.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital. 4,319,674 Common Shares are currently allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding deferred share units granted under the DSU Plan.