checkAd

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance

Autor: Accesswire
11.10.2021, 19:20  |  31   |   |   

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share UnitsLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") (TSXV:GBU) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 241,953 incentive stock options …

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") (TSXV:GBU) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 241,953 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and 135,219 deferred share units under the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan") to certain directors of the Company as non-cash directors' fees for service during Q3 2021 (the "Director Grant"). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.24 per share and vest immediately from the date of grant.

The maximum number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") available for issuance under the Option Plan shall not exceed in the aggregate 59,778,004. As of the date hereof, a total of 32,997,040 Common Shares are allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding incentive stock options granted under the Option Plan, representing approximately 3.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital. 4,319,674 Common Shares are currently allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding deferred share units granted under the DSU Plan.

For information on this press release, please contact:

Dragos Tanase
President & CEO
Phone: +40 730 399 019
dt@gabrielresources.com

Richard Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +44 7748 760276
richard.brown@gabrielresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration and development of the Roșia Montană gold and silver project in Romania. The Roşia Montană Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The exploitation license for the Roşia Montană Project is held by Roșia Montană Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Roșia Montană S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Seite 1 von 4
Gabriel Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share UnitsLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") (TSXV:GBU) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 241,953 incentive stock options …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Evotec SE files Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bergio International's Fashion Jewelry Brand Aphrodite's Launches on eBay To Increase Revenue
Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction
Cannabis Global Selects Oakland, CA for New Mushroom-based Psychedelics Infusion Research ...
Fischer Connectors Showcases New Soldier Connectivity as Key Design Enabler to Address the ...
AlzeCure Presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
TRxADE HEALTH to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 p.m. ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...