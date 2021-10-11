IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Criminal complaint against Fraser Perring et al.

Berlin, October 11, 2021 - Cevdet Caner, who, along with Adler Group SA and other individuals and companies, is the focus of the latest report by the notorious short-seller Fraser Perring and his company Viceroy Research, filed a criminal complaint against Fraser Perring and all persons involved in their so-called "research report" with the Public Prosecutor's Office today, 11 October 2021.

The criminal complaint is based on the well-founded suspicion that Fraser Perring and other contributors have committed a criminal offence by publishing their report and, in particular the criminal offence of market manipulation pursuant to section 119 WPHG. The central accusation is the publication of a demonstrably false report with the aim of unlawfully influencing the share price of Adler Group SA to the personal advantage of Fraser Perring and any accomplices, an action that is referred to as "short and distort".

Cevdet Caner announces that he will fully, relentlessly and persistently cooperate with the relevant financial regulators as well as the Public Prosecutor's Office and will leave no stone unturned to debunk what he considers to be market manipulative false allegations published by Fraser Perring and Viceroy Research, as well as to expose the dubious business model, practices and network of Fraser Perring. A comprehensive civil claim against Fraser Perring and Viceroy Research LLC in Germany, the UK and the US is also in preparation.

Press Contact:

IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG

Dr. Ben M. Irle LL.M.

Unter den Linden 32-34

10117 Berlin

irle@irlemoser.com

